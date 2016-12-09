National Assembly Meets On December 13, 2016

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 09, 2016 (SKNIS): Notice has been given and the Order Paper issued for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters at 10:00 am on Tuesday, 13th December, 2016.

Under Public Business, several Bills will have their Second Reading.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security and People’s Empowerment will move the second reading of Common Reporting Standard (Automatic Exchange of Financial Account) Bill, 2016 and Money Services Business (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which had their first reading on 18thNovember, 2016; and Trusts (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016, National Savings Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2016, and Savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which had their first reading on 23rd August, 2016.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and Television (Channel 5) and participating radio stations. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com