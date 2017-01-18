National Assembly Meets On Friday, January 20

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 17, 2017 (SKNIS)—The Order Paper for a Sitting of the National Assembly has been circulated. The law-making body meets at the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters on Friday 20thJanuary, 2017, at 10 am.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security and People’s Empowerment, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time The Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Other matters on the Order Paper include Motions relating to the business of the National Assembly and moved by a Minister, Statements by Ministers, Personal Explanations and Presentation of Papers and of Reports from Committees among others.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com