National Assembly meets Wednesday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been circulated for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first and second time The Appropriation (2018) Bill, 2017, a bill to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing Jan. 1, 2018, and ending Dec. 31, 2018. The bill shall be deemed to have into force on the first day of January 2018.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations and can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of bills can be found on sknis.kn of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under “Notices.”