National assembly meets Wednesday

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The order paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre. Several bills will come before the house for their second reading, having had their first reading May 23.

The Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris – the prime minister and minister of finance, sustainable development, national security, people empowerment and constituency empowerment – will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee (Corporation) Agreement, Bill 2017, which had its first reading on May 23.

In addition, the honourable attorney general and minister responsible for justice and legal affairs will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Bail (Amendment) Bill, which had its first reading on May 23.

Also, Shawn K. Richards – the honourable deputy prime minister and minister of education, youth, sports and culture – will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Accreditation Bill, which had its first reading on May 23.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.