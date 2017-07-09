National Assembly to meet Tuesday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 11 at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre.

Several bills will come before the House, three for their first reading and four for their second reading.

Dr. Timothy Harris – the prime minister and minister of finance, sustainable development, national security, people empowerment and constituency empowerment – will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Public Accounts Committee Bill 2017 and will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time CBI Escrow Accounts (Amendment) Bill 2017.

In addition, Sen. Vincent Byron – the attorney general and minister responsible for justice and legal affairs – will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2017. Byron will also seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Land Registry Bill 2017, Registration and Records (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Title by Registration (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com