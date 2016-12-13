National Hero Sir Kennedy Simmonds Pays Tribute To Late Ronald Webster, Former Chief Minister Of Anguilla

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 13, 2016 (SKNIS): National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, and his wife Mary, have paid tribute to the late James Ronald Webster, who served as Anguilla’s Chief Minister from 10th February, 1976 to 01st February, 1977 and again from May 1980 to 12thMarch, 1984.

Considered the “Father of the Nation”, Webster died on December 09, the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution. He was 90.

In his tribute, Sir Kennedy said he was “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Honourable Ronald Webster, noting that “his passing marks the end of an era in the history of Anguilla and indeed of St. Kitts Nevis and Anguilla.”

“He was a great Anguillan Patriot and Hero. He provided strong, unbending, determined and courageous leadership in piloting Anguilla through a turbulent period in its history. This was a period characterised by neglect, hardship, revolution and foundation building. Some may not remember, and the younger generation might not know, that when Ronald Webster came to political prominence Anguilla had no electricity, no public water supply, or paved roads,” Sir Kennedy outlined. “It was a time when the light in the operating theatre at the Cottage Hospital was provided by a generator belonging to a private citizen living across the street.”

“My wife Mary joins with me in extending heartfelt condolences to his wife Cleo, all other family members and the Government and people of Anguilla. May the prayers of a grateful people and the blessed assurances of Almighty God comfort and sustain you,” wrote Sir Kennedy.