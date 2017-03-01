Nevis Culturama Committee urges early preparation for Kaiso contests

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 28, 2017) — The following is a release from the Nevis Culturama Festival.

The Nevis Culturama Committee encourages participants in the Culturama Senior Kaiso and the Soca Monarch Contests to commence preparation for their participation in the 2017 Nevis Culturama Festival Senior Kaiso and Soca Monarch Contests.

The committee will once again offer an incentive of EC $500.00 for the first Kaiso song and the first Soca song released for this year’s festival.

In order to qualify for this incentive or award participants MUST be guided by the following:

The song MUST be officially released during a radio interview on a national radio station. NO internet releases on Social Media (Facebook, You Tube, Sound Cloud, Web Pages etc.) would be recognized as an official song release.

A copy of the song MUST be received on CD or in MP3 format by the Culturama Secretariat, Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown, Nevis, within 48 hours after the official release on radio. The song MUST also be accompanied by the following information:

Name of calypsonian/artist

Name of calypso/soca

Name of producer

Genre of song

Competition that the song would be entered into (Senior Kaiso Contest or Soca Monarch Contest)

Category of Soca Monarch Contest (Groovy or Power) that the song would be entered into.

The song MUST be entered and performed in at least one stage of the competition (elimination, semi-finals or finals) of either the 2017 Nevis Culturama Festival Senior Kaiso or Soca Monarch Contest.

Only songs released during the period March 1st up to May 31st 2017 would be eligible for the incentive or award.

The song MUST have a minimum of two verses and two choruses.

The musical accompaniment for the song MUST consist of a blend of at least five (5) of the following instruments (drums, percussions, piano, bass guitar, rhythm guitar, synthesizers, strings, lead vocals and backing vocals) that are well balanced and mixed into a professional final product.

Following the “official release” the song MUST be distributed to other media houses in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for airplay.

Registration for participation in the Senior Kaiso and Soca Monarch contests will run from March 1st to June 15th, 2017. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Nevis Culturama Festival website www.culturamanevis.com and are also available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown, Nevis.