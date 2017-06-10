Nevis Deputy Premier thanks MUA students for contributions to Nevis; Region

Press Release – NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – Graduating students from the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) and the Medical University of Saba were lauded for choosing the offshore schools in the Caribbean to pursue studies.

The deputy premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, thanked the students while delivering the commencement address at their graduating ceremony in Rhode Island June 3.

He welcomed the student’s presence on Nevis and in the region and stated that it added immensely to the economic life and times of the people. Brantley urged them to encourage their friends, siblings and other family members to consider both universities for their higher educational needs.

Brantley, who is also the minister of health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), singled out students from the graduating class who studied at the MUA Nevis Campus at Potworks for their philanthropic work and commended them for their efforts.

He recalled being approached by Kirandeep Chahal and other members of the student association when they advised him of their intention to raise funds to purchase operating room lights for the Alexandra Hospital. He said the lighting was handed over to the hospital’s administration and the people of Nevis continue to be beneficiaries of that gift.

He used the opportunity to publicly thank the students for the gesture.

“I thank young Dr. Chahal and her team at the MUA for their kindness to the people of Nevis,” he said. “They demonstrated how partnerships and philanthropy can lead to tangible benefits for entire communities.”