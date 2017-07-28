Photo 1: Kechelsa Rawlins, the founder of Barrels For Change Inc., with the Honourable Mark Brantley, the deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health, at the Barrels for Change Inc. Health Fair at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown July 28.

Photo 2: A dental screening for an attendee at the Barrels For Chance Inc. Health Fair at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown July 28.

Photo 3: Brantley gets to know his health status at the Barrels For Chance Inc. Health Fair at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown July 28.

Photo 4: Chef Michael Henville was on hand at the Barrels For Chance Inc. Health Fair at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown July 28 with freshly made smoothies for patrons.

Nevis Health Minister thanks Barrels For Change founder for health fair

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Honourable Mark Brantley, who serves as the deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), expressed gratitude to Kechelsa Rawlins, the founder of Barrels For Change Inc., on behalf of the government and people of Nevis for staging a health fair in partnership with the ministry. The event was held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall July 28.

Brantley welcomed Rawlins to Nevis when she visited him at at his Pinney’s Estate Office one day before the event. He said he was hopeful that the new partnership with the ministry would become a lasting one.

“I want to thank, on behalf of the government and people of Nevis, Miss Rawlins for taking this initiative and for giving back in such a tangible way to the island of her parents and grandparents,” he said. “We look forward [to] a continued involvement with you, a continued partnership with you on the island of Nevis. Certainly, all of us are trying to achieve the same thing, which is better health care, more affordable health care and more complete health care for the people of Nevis.”

Brantley noted that prevention and health education are very important and the Ministry of Health continues to remind the people of Nevis of the importance of knowing their health status and taking charge of it.

In response, Rawlins assured that her organisation’s goal is aligned with that of the Ministry of Health on Nevis.

“We are big on preventative measures,” she said. “We are big on educating the population so that people are aware of their status and also aware of the resources that are available to them. We want to collaborate with the health institution here to see how we can make advancements in the health care here and provide better quality for the people here. So, we have a common goal and I look forward to working with you.”

The fair was held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offered free health and dental screenings; free HIV, Hepatitis B and C and Syphilis testing; diabetes and hypertension screening; information on healthy lifestyles; and refreshments that included smoothies and fresh fruits.

Rawlins was born in the United States of America, but her parents and grandparents are from Nevis. Her group, Barrels for Change, is a nonprofit organization with a mission is to help bring about an end to the health disparities that currently exist; hence, this mission to Nevis.