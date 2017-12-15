Photo 1: Minister of Health the Honourable Mark Brantley presents a plaque to Nurse Manager Laurel Smithen for her dedication to nursing on behalf of the Alexandra Hospital at their pre-Christmas programme Dec. 13.

Photo 2: Brantley presents a plaque to Lolita Williams for her contribution to the Housekeeping Department on behalf of the Alexandra Hospital at the hospital’s pre-Christmas programme Dec. 13.

Photo 3: Brantley presents a plaque to retired orderly Anthon “The Dancing Orderly” Hicks for his dedication to duty on behalf of the Alexandra Hospital at the hospital’s pre-Christmas programme Dec. 13.

Photo 4: Brantley presents a certificate of recognition to Ermine Jeffers, coordinator of the Community Nursing Services, for their outstanding performance in 2017 on behalf of the Public Health Unit at the hospital’s pre-Christmas programme Dec. 13.

Nevis health workers honoured for dedicated service

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Six people were recognised for their contributions to the Alexandra Hospital and the Public Health Unit at the Alexandra Hospitals’ annual pre-Christmas programme Dec. 13. Three were recognized from the Alexandra Hospital and three from the Public Health Unit.

Nurse Manager Laurel Smithen was awarded for her dedication service to nursing, in particular, in the operating room, for 37 years. She spent four years in St. Kitts and 33 in Nevis. She was presented with a certificate and a fruit basket.

Lolita Williams was awarded for her 10-year contribution to the Housekeeping Department. She was presented with a certificate and fruit basket.

Anthon “The Dancing Orderly” Hicks, who recently retired from service, was awarded with a plaque for his dedication to duty spanning April 2001 to September 2017.

Shirley Wilkes was awarded for her dedication to service during her tenure at the the Public Health Unit and the Health Education Unit.

William Perkins, the bus driver in the Ministry of Health, was also presented with a plaque for his dedication to duty.

Arch Deacon Alson Percival was awarded for his contribution to health by making space available on the church premises for Food Handlers Clinics. Deaconess Browne received a plaque on his behalf.

The Public Health Unit also recognised the Community Health Nursing Services for its outstanding performance during 2017.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier and minister of health in the Nevis Island Administration, made the presentations.