Photo: Nevis Island Assembly Chambers in Charlestown

Nevis Island Assembly to sit; finance minister to table four bills

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Four bills will be introduced by the Honourable Vance Amory, minister of finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), when the Nevis Island Assembly sits at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House, at 10 a.m. July 6.

The Order Paper, dated June 29, circulated by the clerk of the assembly, Myra Williams, states that Amory will seek to have the first reading for the following:

Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance 2016 Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance 2017 Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance 2017 Nevis Supplementary Appropriation (2016) Ordinance 2017

He will also move the second and third reading for the second, third and fourth bills.

The Nevis Supplementary Appropriation (2016) Ordinance 2017 will sanction further payment from the Nevis Island Consolidated Fund in excess of the amounts placed on the estimates for the year ending December 31, 2016.

The Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance 2017 will repeal and replace the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance, Cap &.04 (N) as amended. It will provide for the formation of limited liability companies on Nevis and provide for associated matters, incidental or consequential.

The Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance 2017 will repeal and replace the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance Cap 7.01 (N) as amended. It will provide for the establishment of international business corporations on Nevis and provide for associated matters incidental or consequential.

The Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance 201, will repeal and replace the Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance 2016. It will make provisions for the law relating to international trusts and for associated incidental matters.

The sitting will commence with the formal entry of the assembly’s president, the Hon. Farrell Smithen. It will be followed by prayers, a motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated, messages from the governor-general, announcement by the president, papers to be laid, statements by ministers and debated.