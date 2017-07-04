Photo 1: The Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Youth on Nevis, welcomes a group of visiting youths from the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola at the Charlestown Pier July 3.

Photo 2: A group of visiting youths from the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola offer a gift to Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Youth on Nevis at the Charlestown Pier on July 3.

Photo 3: Youth Pastor Colin Gunthrope of the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola at the Charlestown Pier July 3 leads a group of youth members of his church.

Nevis junior youth minister urges visiting Tortola youths to ‘walk with God’

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A youth group from the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola received some sound advice from the Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister responsible for Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), during a one-day visit to Nevis July 3.

The minister welcomed the group to Nevis moments after disembarking the ferry at the Charlestown Pier. She told them that as young people, the world is at their feet and they should do whatever they wanted. Once they have “the mind, passion and by the grace of God they would succeed,” she said. “I want you to continue being youthful. Continue to do what you do best as young people. Continue to stay focused. Continue to walk with God.”

Brandy-Williams said although they would have challenges through it all, they should not hesitate to call on their elders for assistance and guidance. “By virtue of age, they would have passed that way and during their passage, they would have garnered a number of experiences,” she advised. “The same experiences you are going through today, we went through it. So don’t believe you are unique to growing up. We have gone through these experiences and these challenges.”

In response, Youth Pastor Colin Gunthrope, who led the group visit, thanked the people of Nevis through Brandy-Williams for the warm reception on their arrival. He said the group’s visit to St. Kitts and Nevis was an effort to get to know the neighbouring islands and to fellowship with the people. Their camp is based in St. Kitts. The pastor also wished Brandy-Williams continued success in her leadership of the young people of Nevis.

While on Nevis, the group visited a number of sites on the island, which was arranged by staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The itinerary also included a stop at the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School for a fellowship session with students there.

Also present was the director of youth, Zhanela Claxton, and other members of staff.