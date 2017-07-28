Photo 1: John Hanley, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, hands over a new stove to Desmond Morton, principal officer at the Prison Farm on Nevi,s at the Horsfords Nevis Furniture and Appliances store July 26. Looking on are (back left to right) prison officers Mc Mully Isaac and Jermaine Hendrickson; Sylvia Dore, administrative assistant in the Ministry of Tourisml and prison officer Sgt. Stanford Browne

Photo 2: This new 30-inch Frigidaire gas stove has been donated by the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration to officers of the Prison Farm on Nevis.

Nevis Ministry of Tourism donates new gas stove to Prison Farm officers

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA)’s gift of a new 30-inch Frigidaire gas stove to officers of the Prison Farm on Nevis will help to better their living conditions and will also assist them in carrying out their duties more comfortably, says the principal officer at the facility, Desmond Morton. He made the comment as he thanked the ministry at a handing over ceremony at Horsford’s Nevis Furniture and Appliances store on July 26.

“On behalf of the superintendent of prisons, staff and members of the Prison Farm, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Tourism, in particular, for this kind gesture…and assure Mr. Hanley that this gift will go a long way,” he said.

Hanley, who is the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, said the ministry was pleased to respond to the Prison Farm’s request for the donation. He noted that on receipt of the request, the ministry responded positively because it is thankful for the long-standing partnership they continue to share.

“Whenever we have various projects, one of the main ones [being] the cleaning of the Bath Stream, we can readily call on the Prison Farm and they come to our assistance,” Hanley said. “They send prisoners out and the prisoners assist us. The work that they do is very good. They are very enthusiastic about the work that they do and we are, of course, quite delighted to make this small gesture in return and in response for the all the assistance that the prison farm has given to us over the years.”

Hanley also expressed hope that the stove would be useful to the officers in their day-to-day operations at the Prison Farm.

Also present at the handing over were Sylvia Dore, administrative assistant in the Ministry of Tourism; prison officer Sgt. Stanford Browne; and officers Mc Mally Isaac and Jermaine Hendrickson.