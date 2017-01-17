Nevis School Meals Programme to benefit from overseas Nevisians’ donations

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 16, 2017) — Primary school students on Nevis will benefit from recent donations from Nevisians in the diaspora that will enhance the lunch programmes run by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) at its schools.

The Nevisian Association of Washington DC (NEV-DC) donated financial assistance, in the amount of US$300 per school, for the 2016/2017 school meals programme. It will support a student with the lunch programme for the academic year. The Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Fund, in partnership with the Nevis Association of South Florida, donated US $11, 925 to feed the students for the lunch programme from January to June 2017.

In brief remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Wakely Daniel who accepted the donations on behalf of the Ministry and Department of Education, thanked the donors, calling the gifts a an act of humanitarianism to the students of Nevis.

Daniel said it was a good thing when Nevisians migrate and do well for themselves but do not forget their roots and give back to their homeland.

“This gesture is an indication that the Nevisians overseas have certainly not forgotten where they came from, not forgotten their grounding and they are giving back to the students, to the parents and to the people of Nevis,” he said as he expressed gratitude for the donations.

Palsy Wilkin, Principal Education Officer, thanked the three organisations for their gifts. She spoke of the associations’ and fund’s partnership with the Department of Education in the past.

“These two organisations have partnered with us in various ways over the years… Their commitment in partnering with us, is even strengthened in the amount of money that we are receiving here today.

“The Dr. Lornette Mills Charitable Fund – US$11,000 plus, that is a lot of money and the NEV-DC giving US $300 to each primary school, that is certainly the biggest contribution that we would have received from those two organisations so far and I must say that we are extremely grateful,” she said.

Wilkin thanked Nevisians abroad who continue to contribute their time, talent and hard-earned money to help in Nevis. She said the donations suggest that even though they are overseas, they are still thinking of their beloved island.

She assured that the money will be put to good use in the lunch programmes which are better organised and executed now that there are cafeterias in the primary schools.

Meantime, Michele Pemberton, Treasurer of the Nevis Association of South Florida, said the organisation had contributed over US$100,000 in cash and kind to the people of Nevis over the years.

She added that the Dr. Lornette Mills Foundation is the brainchild of Nevisian medical doctor Dr. Lornette Mills Rawlins from Gingerland who resides in the USA.

She described her as one who has a very sincere interest in the betterment of Nevis and Nevisians, particularly school children.

“Her mission is to provide assistance to Nevisians at home and in the diaspora and to facilitate the pursuit of education and development of our children, especially those who in need, additionally, support Nevisians with projects that help to uplift and improve our youths.

“The intent is to minimise or help eliminate impediments to our children being able to fully participate in the learning experience,” she said.

Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development who represented the NEV-DC, in brief remarks at the handing over ceremony said the donation forms part of the Simeon Daniel Education Fund.

The seven schools that will benefit are Charlestown Primary, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary, Ivor Walters Primary, Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary, St. James’ Primary, Joycelyn Liburd Primary and the St. Thomas Primary schools.

Glasgow stated that NEV-DC’s mission as is to promote the economic, educational, technological, social and cultural advancement of Nevisians and their descendants at home and abroad.

He said the organisation was pleased and appreciative of the cooperation of the Nevisian people in facilitating the logistics necessary to make the gift possible.