Photo: The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health

Nevisian students urged to take advantage of annual MUA/NIA scholarships

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Nevisian students are being urged to take advantage of the scholarships offered annually through the University of the Americas (MUA)/Nevis Island Administration (NIA) partnership.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health in the administration, made the call recently at a ceremony to announce the scholarship’s most recent recipients. He described the scholarship as being the most generous one available to Nevisian students.

“This is one of our best scholarships that’s available because this one funds almost everything for the students,” Brantley said. “Unlike others, where it is more of a partial situation, this one is as fulsome as we can get. So I would want to encourage our students when the call goes out again, that they respond and respond in large numbers.” He added that he has been a champion for the NIA/MUA scholarship, noting his passion for training, particularly as someone who has been a beneficiary of scholarships.

The scholarships stem from a partnership between the MUA and the NIA since 1998, but the annual programme took root in 2000. So far, a total of 14 students have benefited from the programme. It offers recipients a total of US$22,500 per annum for their studies.

To date, three students have successfully graduated. In 2015, Jeson Leblanc graduated from the University of the Virgin Islands with a bachelor of science degree in biology. In 2016, Ariela Wilkinson graduated from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, with a bachelor of science degree in biology with education, and De-Jon Liburd graduated from Midwestern State University with a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy. Other recipients are at varying stages of their studies.

Brantley noted that the scholarships are of particular importance to the developmental thrust of Nevis because its focus continues to be on priority areas set out by the administration for Nevis, for which the MUA continues to work well with the NIA to fulfil. He said as of 2017, the NIA has contributed US$540,000 toward the scholarship, a solid investment in the education of the island’s youth.

The minister also thanked the MUA, its owners and Board of Trustees for what he described as their continued tangible contribution to the development of both health and the people of Nevis.