NEVLEC conducting disconnections for non-payment

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 07, 2016) – The following is a notice regarding disconnections from Management of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC).

Management of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) would like to inform the general public that disconnection of electricity will continue during the period December 08 to 16, 2016.

Customers are asked to kindly settle all arrears in full, on or before the dates specified to avoid disconnection of service.

NEVLEC would like to take this opportunity to wish all its customers a Merry Christmas and a Bright and Prosperous 2017.

“NEVLEC would rather collect than disconnect”