Photo: Paulette Hanley, administrative assistant at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited and chairman of its 17th Anniversary Planning Committee

NEVLEC to celebrate 17th anniversary with week of activities

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Plans are afoot for the observance of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) 17th anniversary on Sept. 1. The milestone will be celebrated with a week of activities from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 with the theme “NEVLEC: 17 years of perseverance and growing stronger with planned advancement.”

Paulette Hanley, administrative assistant at NEVLEC and chairman of its 17th Anniversary Planning Committee, listed the events, the first of which is a service of thanksgiving from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 2 at St. James Anglican Church.

During the service, the company will make a donation to the church and the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, the minister responsible for public utilities will deliver remarks.

The highlight of the week of activities is planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 28 in the parking lot of the power plant when the new Wӓrtsilӓ 3.85 engine will be commissioned.

On Aug. 29, two donations will be made to the island’s seniors at the Flamboyant Nursing Home in Charlestown and the St. Georges and St. Johns Senior Citizens Home in Gingerland from 10 a.m.

Later that day, the company’s management staff will be on the “Let’s Talk” programme on VON Radio at 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 is slated as NEVLEC’s Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the customer service parking lot in Charlestown. Hanley said the event is an effort to give something back to customers and to thank them for their continued support over the past 17 years. An information booth will be available to the public outlining how the fuel surcharge is calculated and how claims for appliance damage are made. A health booth in collaboration with the Health Promotion Unit will also be available for customers. They will have the opportunity to have their blood pressure, blood sugar levels and weight tested. Information on other health issues will also be available.

On the following day, Aug. 31, there will be a health walk that starts at 4:30 p.m. for staff members that begins at the Value Mart Parking lot to Prospect unto the Long Point Road and ends at the starting point.

An Open Day will be held on Friday, Sept. 1.

The week of activities will climax with an awards dinner and dance from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Four Seasons Resort on Sept. 2. During the function, staff who served the company for the last 17 years will be honoured.

Other members of the planning committee are Hazel Chiverton, Angela Browne, Curlene Parris, Michael Webbe, Sterling Heyliger, Celeste Grant, Paulette Walters and Jonathan Kelly.