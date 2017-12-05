New Basseterre Ferry Terminal officially opens Wednesday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The brand new Basseterre Ferry Terminal, which will enhance the comfort and safety of passengers travelling between St. Kitts and Nevis and to other neighbouring islands, will officially open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to information received from Denzil “Don” James, chief executive officer of the Saint Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

The 75-seating capacity ferry terminal, which is fully air-conditioned, has added to the overall ambiance of the area, which houses several bars where people socialize day and night.

According to James, the new ferry terminal will improve logistics and safety in terms of passenger flow in that departing passengers will not be released from inside the terminal until arriving passengers would have already cleared the pier.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to be attended by Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure the Honourable Ian Patches Libur and other members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, officials from SCASPA, dignitaries, seafarers and members of civil society.