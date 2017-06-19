Photo 1: Workmen in concrete operations on the new Bath Village Bridge on June 16.

Photo 2: Raoul Pemberton, director of the Public Works Department on Nevis, at the Bath Bridge Project.

Photo 3: The Honourable Troy Liburd, junior minister in the Ministry of Communications and Works, at the Bath Bridge Project.

New bigger Bath Village bridge closer to completion

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The Bath Village bridge got one step closer to completion when concrete was poured June 16 for the walls, top slabs and sidewalks for a new culvert bridge. It will replace the bridge demolished recently due to structural damaged after heavy rains.

The Public Works Department (PWD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is supervising the construction. Director Raoul Pemberton said the curing process for the structure is ongoing and the bridge is expected to be opened 28 days after the concrete was poured.

He said in the meantime, the wing walls, apron and head wall will be constructed for the re-installation of the road. The carriageway, new slipper drains at the entrance and exit, new pavements and proper walkways for the improved safety of pedestrians will also be constructed.

The new bridge will be 26 feet by 17-and-a-half feet and measuring 9 feet from the bottom. However, the internal height will be 6-and-a-half feet.

Pemberton used the opportunity to thank the people working on the bridge for their diligence to ensure that the project is on schedule.

“I would really like to thank the workers,” he said in a NIA press release. “They were the ones who were actually ahead and ensured that the work was done in a timely fashion, with our supervision, of course. With their hard work, we were able to get to this stage. They have been working tirelessly.”

He also thanked the people of Bath Village for their understanding and assistance with the project. He said though there was some discomfort at the start of the project, residents subsequently understood the importance of the construction being undertaken and have come to share their local knowledge of the area with the department.

Carl Claxton he said provided signage and Pastor Eversley Pemberton and the members of the New Testament Church of God on Bath Road gave permission for the property to be used as a temporary bypass for pedestrians accessing Bath Village from the Charlestown end.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Troy Liburd, junior minister in the Ministry of Communication and Works, was also on the scene, saying he was pleased with the steady progress of the project and lauded all those responsible. He noted that the NIA has invested in a new bridge that is bigger and hopefully better than the previous one.

Liburd also thanked the people of Bath Village for their patience during the duration of the project. He commended the director and his team for the work they have been putting out. Daniel Williams, operations manager at the PWD, was also present to view progress of the work.