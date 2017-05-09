New Exhibit Offers A Glimpse “Inside Government House”

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2017 (SKNIS): Old passports, historical records and pictures, archived newspaper articles, cups, and other memorabilia from a number of dignitaries are all part of an exhibit entitled “Inside Government House.”

The exhibition was opened on (Monday, May 08) at the National Museum by the St. Christopher National Trust (SCNT). The museum’s Director of Visitor Experience, Toni Frederick-Armstrong, said the pieces on display share information about the history of Government House, its occupants, and how it functions.

Mrs. Frederick-Armstrong and other staff at the museum worked along with Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, to mount the exhibition. She encouraged residents to visit the museum on the Bay Road in Basseterre.

“It is about us and it is our story and so we are particularly trying to do things that we hope will bring people in to visit us,” Mrs. Frederick-Armstrong stated, referring to the many historical and heritage pieces at the museum.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Shawn Richards, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet, Honourable Vance Amory, and other Cabinet members all participated in the opening ceremony.

Acting Executive Director of the SCNT, Rhyllis Percival, said the organization has renewed its commitment to preserve, promote and protect the history, heritage and unique culture of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Our motto ‘Our history belongs to all of us’ is what has been guiding the direction of the Trust as well as the foundation on which our core values have been developed, one of which is the educating of our people through exhibits and programmes,” Ms. Percival said. “We want persons to see our museum as a source of intellectual stimulation and education and this will be done through special exhibits, … the objects on display and through other art forms.”

In January 2017, the staff mounted an exhibition on the Buckley’s Riot of 1935, and in February a presentation on the 50thAnniversary of Statehood for St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla was featured. Ms. Percival echoed the call for persons to visit the museum regularly or to become members of the SCNT, which offers special discounts at the gift store and free access to the document center. She also appealed for sponsors so that the work of the staff can continue.

“Inside Government House” will remain on display until the end of July this year.