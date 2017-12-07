Photo 1: (From left to right) Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Honourable Vance Amory; His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development and Transport, the Hon. Ian Liburd; and Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris.

Photo 2: Inside the new Basseterre Ferry Terminal

New ferry terminal facility to improve commuters’ experiences

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Thousands of commuters between St. Kitts and Nevis will have an improved experience at the start of their journeys with the official opening of the Basseterre Ferry Terminal, which took place Dec. 6.

The completion date of the project was delayed several times as a result of multiple challenges, including the passage of two major hurricanes, said Mervin James, facilities manager at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA). However, the facility is now open for public use and offering a variety of amenities.

“The structure standing before us [has] a seating capacity of about 75 passengers, two washroom facilities… [which are] also equipped with an automatic hand soap dispenser; an automatic flushing system, a fully air-conditioned ticket booth, wheelchair ramps, monitor-displayed ferry terminal schedule and advertisements, walk-through metal detectors, X-ray machines and, of course, as mentioned before, a waste water treatment plant,” Lewis said. He added that along with two canopies to provide shelter on the outside, there are also areas for playing dominos and draft.

James explained that as work progressed on the facility, it was agreed that the building would have a concrete roof to allow for further expansion to accommodate office spaces. He also said there was a 75-watt generator still to be installed and that SCASPA was embarking on providing 24-hour security surveillance at the terminal.

The Honourable Ian Liburd, who serves as the minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development and Transport, said that the intention was always to enclose the area at the ferry terminal. Minister Liburd said that he was pleased with the facility and noted the importance of the ferry service in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Imagine what travel between St. Kitts and Nevis would have been like without these sort of operations, he said. “This provides a link, a critical link, I should add, in inter-island transportation structure, which serves more than 140,000 passengers annually.” He went on to thank the ferry operators for the service they were providing.

The project, Lewis said, cost approximately $1.4 million.