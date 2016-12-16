NGO Representatives Commend Youth Policy Design Process

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2016 (SKNIS): Representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have commended the government for its approach to shaping a Federal Youth Policy to guide youth development in St. Kitts and Nevis over a five year period.

The comments were part of the feedback following the latest focus group on Wednesday (December 14) to review the draft policy and update it with current trends to ensure it is in line with the needs of the local youth population while at the same time meeting factors posed by an ever increasing globalised world.

Tricia Greaux, President of the Anjolique Dance Company, and Adesupo Adetowubo, the lead teacher for the Champions for Change Project at the Cayon High School, attended the consultation at the Department of Agriculture Conference Room.

Ms. Greaux said she was “grateful” for the opportunity to share on the perspective of her group and hailed the spirit of the meeting. “It was great to contribute to the molding of the Federation’s Youth Policy, while networking with likeminded youth from the various sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis,” she stated.

Mr. Adetowubo shared similar sentiments and said the discussion on defining the age range of youth to be served primarily by the policy stood out. He also had high praise for the brainstorming on ways to further engage youth in policy decision making on the national level.

“I would encourage anyone to [participate] because this is about their lives, about their future,” he said, addressing members of the youth population. “Everyone got to speak, everyone has a voice and it [the opinions] will help to shape the final document.”

Discussions with targeted focus groups and other community research will continue across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photos courtesy Department of Youth Empowerment