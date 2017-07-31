Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

NIA announces availability of Rhodes Scholarship 2018

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation through the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for a scholarship opportunity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation is pleased to forward correspondence from the Jamaica and Commonwealth Caribbean secretary inviting suitably qualified people to apply for the Jamaica Rhodes Scholarship 2018 of the Commonwealth Caribbean Rhodes Scholarship 2018.

Rhodes Scholars receive an annual maintenance grant of approximately £13,00 pounds, which covers fares and baggage cost in each direction, college and university fees, and supplementary grants for research equipment and travel.

Interested people may obtain information from the website www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk. The deadline for application submission is Sept. 30.