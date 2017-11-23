Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration seal

NIA offers amnesty to non-nationals on Nevis

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry dated Nov. 23 pertaining to an amnesty for non-nationals:

The Premier’s Ministry, through its Work Permit Office, wishes to inform all non-nationals residing on Nevis who are in arrears of payment for work permits, annual residency, school attendances, student visas and visa extensions, that an amnesty has been put in place for all outstanding amounts owing to the Nevis Island Administration up to the end of 2017.

However, for one to benefit from this waiver of outstanding amounts, work permit and annual residence applicants are required to visit the Work Permit Office of the Premier’s Ministry at Pinney’s Estate and make the payment for their 2018 work permit(s)/annual residences on or before the 31st day of March, 2018.

To further encourage non-nationals to regularize their status, those who pay for 2018 on or before March 31, 2018, will benefit from a reduction in annual residence fees of $500 and a reduction $1,000 in work permit fees.

This amnesty is be extended to ALL non-nationals residing on Nevis only .

Failure by anyone affected by this notice to regularize himself or herself at the Work Permit Office on or before March 31 will result in he or she having to settle in full all outstanding amounts owed before the amnesty was implemented.

The Nevis Island Administration, through its Premier’s Ministry, encourages all non-nationals and employers on the island of Nevis to take full advantage of the amnesty period.

The Nevis Island Administration values the contribution of everyone who considers Nevis to be their home and continues to work with all to create a harmonious society which is beneficial to all.