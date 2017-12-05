Photo 1: The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and minister of tourism, delivers remarks at a meeting hosted by the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce at the Yachtsman Grill Nov. 30.

Photo 2: Beach refurbishment works at the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis, earlier this year. (file photo)

NIA optimistic FSR renovations won’t disrupt Nevisian’s employment prospects

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Nevis Island Administration is optimistic that renovation work on the island’s flagship hotel the Four Seasons Resort (FSR), Nevis will not disrupt employment prospects for the island’s people.

The revelation came from the Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier for Nevis and minister responsible for tourism, while updating stakeholders on the projections for the 2017-2018 tourism season at a meeting hosted by the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce at the Yachtsman Grill Nov. 30.

“We as a government were quite concerned about any closure because closure would bring with it difficulties in term of employment,” he added. “I can say that this was one of the main issues in our negotiations, in our discussions with the purchasers and new owners, and they have given every assurance that there will be no closure. They are saying to us…they are working out that schedule and we are optimistic that it can happen with no disruption to the employment prospects of our people.”

Brantley said according to the information from the hotel, renovations have already begun, with the protective work including beach replenishment and refurbishment, the construction and extension of the pier with a “T” added at the end, low protective walls to mitigate against flooding and revamping of the hotel’s sewerage system.

They have also added a new entertainment and dining area. However, Brantley noted that based on information received, the room upgrades will not commence until April 2018.

“I am told that the upgrade of the rooms … will be done in sections starting round about April next year,” Brantley said. “The reason for that is I am told is they have pretty strong bookings up until then and that will be the first period of time when the bookings slack off so they could then do the hotel in various sections.”

Renovation work at the hotel comes on the heels of its recent change in ownership.