Photo 1: Left to right, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Nicole Slack-Liburd; representative for ENCLAVE Resources, Geoffrey Folsom; and manager of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority, Andrew Hendrickson, sign the agreement for disposal of waste metal and cardboard on Nevis at a ceremony at the legal department’s conference room July 17.

Photo 2: Left to right, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Nicole Slack-Liburd; representative for ENCLAVE Resources, Geoffrey Folsom; deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health, the Honourable Mark Brantley; and manager of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority, Andrew Hendrickson, pose moments after a signing ceremony July 17 at the legal department’s conference room.

NIA signs agreement for disposal of white goods; abandoned vehicles

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – In its continued quest for a cleaner and healthier environment on Nevis, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority, signed an agreement with United States-based ENCLAVE Resources on July 17 for the disposal of waste metal and cardboard on the island.

Geoffrey Folsom, a representative for ENCLAVE Resources, in brief remarks at the signing ceremony at the legal department’s conference room, stated that once the contract takes effect Sept. 1 and after setting up equipment at the landfill, the first phase of the project will include cleaning material as stockpiled there during the year at the Long Point Landfill. He said they would also move aggressively to collect abandoned items around the island in areas the authority deems important for cleaning.

Phase One of the project is expected to take 18 months. It will also include maintaining the efforts through the implementation of resource-separated recycling programmes at various business places the authority deems important for cardboard and metal.

Folsom said he believes that his company, which was set up specifically for recycling purposes in the region, will be stewards of the environment for Nevis into the future. He said the principals of ENCLAVE Resources come from a background that included building, owning and operating a large material-recovery facility in transfer stations primarily in California. They are also actively involved in the treatment of municipal waste.

Deputy premier of Nevis and minister of health, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said the agreement signing signalled a significant step forward for waste disposal on Nevis. He expressed hope that the partnership would take care of a particular troubling area of waste: old cars, stoves and refrigerators that continue to occupy a significant amount of space at the landfill. He noted that, in recent times, the authority has seen an increase in illegal dumping of “white goods” or in the case of abandoned vehicles, which are left on properties, both pose health risks as breeding sites for mosquitoes and rodents. Brantley said the abandoned vehicles and wrecks also pose security risks, since they can be used as hiding places for illicit items.

While Brantley said the project is not the only solution to the island’s waste management, other means to tackle the issue are being considered. However, due to the troublesome nature of that particular category of waste, it is felt that if the pressure is moved off the landfill, it will provide an opportunity that will give the island’s only waste facility a few more years of productive life.

Brantley used the opportunity to thank the authority’s manager, Andrew Hendrickson, who he said pushed for the partnership and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Nicole Slack-Liburd, for her continued service to the people of Nevis.