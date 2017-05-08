NIA Tourism official pleased with Hospitality Immersion’s success

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2017) — Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) John Hanley, expressed satisfaction with the with Hospitality Immersion, a two-day tourism awareness exercise for students, hosted by the ministry in collaboration with the Four Seasons Resort and the Nisbet Plantation Beach Club.

The exercise which was designed to give students from the primary and secondary schools on Nevis an interactive experience with the island’s hospitality industry, was held from May 03, to 04, 2017, as part of its Exposition Nevis. The theme is “All things Nevis.”

“I have to say that I am absolutely delighted at the outcome of this initiative that the Ministry of Tourism has put forward as part of Exposition Nevis…

“I was very impressed with the level of enthusiasm from the students and the look of hope and interest I see in their eyes it says good things about our tourism industry in the future,” he said at the end of the exercise for primary students on day two..

Hanley, explained that over the years, he has been involved in taking students to the various hotels but realised the need to take a different approach to introduce them to Nevis’ tourism product, hence the introduction of the exercise.

He said the day before during the exercise at the Four Seasons Resort, the students were also excited.

The Tourism Official used the opportunity to thank the two hotels for their partnership and enthusiasm. He said based on the feedback he has received, they are anxious to continue the initiative and there is a likelihood that it may be done twice a year.

Meantime, Don Diaz, Assistant General Manager at Nisbet Plantation Beach Club said it was a pleasure to have the students visit the property.

He said the students wanted to know how things work in the hospitality business, showed interest in learning and asked many questions.

“At the end of the session they were raising their hands and saying that they have learned so many things … which is a good thing. When they grow up in the future and they are interested in working in the hospitality business, they will be ready for this field…

“As part of Nisbet Plantation Beach Club I am happy that they are here and we are here to offer more services to the students,” he said.

Hujay Jeffers, Grade 6 student of the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School, said he enjoyed the work he was exposed to during the visit and as a result, would like to work at the hospitality industry in the future.

The participating schools in the two-day event were the Charlestown, Gingerland and Nevis International Secondary Schools and the St. Thomas’, Violet. O. Jeffers Nichols and St. James’ Primary Schools.