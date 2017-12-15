Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

NREI reports on status of geothermal site work on Nevis

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a statement from the Nevis Renewable Energy International (NREI) dated Dec. 14, regarding geothermal site drilling and related work proceeding on Nevis. The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) contracted NREI to develop geothermal energy on Nevis.

The Nevis Renewable Energy International (NREI) reported today that the site drilling and related work is proceeding at the Hamilton Estates location.

According to Dennis Nielson, president of DOSECC Exploration Services LLC, the drilling service firm that is conducting the work, “We have experienced some delays recently due to items that were damaged during the extended shipping period, which was related to the multiple hurricanes that hit the region. We have a very experienced and qualified team onsite and that we expect to be back to a 24-hour drilling schedule, commencing Friday evening.”

To date, the site has been staffed by a combination of six local hires and DOSECC and NREI staff. According to Bruce Cutright, chief executive officer of NREI, “These things do happen and DOSECC is addressing all issues as they arise and is committed to the successful completion of the project. We are looking forward to the testing period, which will commence immediately following completion of the well. The testing equipment is now at the port in Miami and should arrive in Nevis next week.”