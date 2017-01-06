NTA advises of cruise calls; one unscheduled

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 06, 2016) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding two cruise ship calls to Nevis.

All concerned are asked to take note and be guided accordingly.

The Sea Dream II will call on Monday January 09 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with a capacity of 110 passengers. Please note that this is an unscheduled call.

The Azamara Quest will call on Tuesday January 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a capacity of 686 passengers.