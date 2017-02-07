NTV advises on service disruption

Press Release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 07, 2017) — The following is an advisory from the Department of Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated February 07, 2017.

Please be advised that Nevis Television is currently not available on the Digicel Play platform. This is due to poor transmission between our office and the Digicel Head End.

Technicians have been and are currently working to resolve issues being experienced. To our valued viewers, our entire evening’s programming is being streamed on www.nevistvonline.com as well as to persons on IPTV devices and Smart TVs.

Once again we continue to express our apologies to Digicel Play consumers and trust that the service can be resumed in the shortest possible time.