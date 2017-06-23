Olympic Day address from deputy prime minister Richards

“Fellow citizens of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, brothers and sisters all; today all the people of the world are in celebration of Olympic Day 2017. On this da,y we join with all humanity in recognition of the good that comes from Olympism and the ideals of ‘Sport for All.’

The International Olympic Committee explains Olympism as a philosophy of life, exalting and combining in a balanced way the qualities of body, will and mind. Blending sport with culture and education, Olympism seeks to create a way of life based on the joy found in effort, the educational value of good example and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles. It is the goal of Olympism to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity. In short, the goal of Olympism is to build a peaceful and better world – to inspire and motivate the youth of the world.

If I were to dwell on the negatives, the worries, the troubles and the issues which we face as individuals and as a nation, I would wither in desperation. In these times, it is essential that we embrace values and virtues that make us better as individuals and better as a people. Sport is one of the greatest catalyst for change within our society; it has been identified as one of the vehicles which can enable us to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2030. It is why I encourage everyone to get involved.

I take this opportunity to congratulate and also say thank you for the hard work of the St. Kitts Nevis Olympic Committee. This team of dedicated individuals have for many, many years volunteered their time, energies and talents to the ideals of the Olympic movement. Also, to all who contribute by their actions, support, thoughts and prayers to keeping the “Olympic Dream” alive for so many of our young people, I express a sincere gratitude.

In closing, let us all learn to pray together and to play together for this Olympic Day 2017.”