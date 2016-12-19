One In Custody For Early Morning Robbery At Ferry Terminal, Police Search For Other Suspect Continues

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 17, 2016, (RSCNPF): One person is custody and one is being sought in relation to a robbery at that occurred at the Basseterre Ferry terminal early Saturday (December 17).

Initial investigations reveal that the complainant was at the ferry terminal awaiting departure to St. Maarten when he was approached by two individual who robbed him of a sum of money.

A bystander in the area seeing what was occurring intervened and the assailants made an escape.

After being informed of the incident, and being told a bystander assisted, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “I want to commend the individual who came to the assistance of the gentleman being robbed. Your actions clearly demonstrated the spirit of community… people looking out and taking care of each other. I commend you.”

Investigations are continuing.