Online Vigilance Is Best Way To Prevent Cybercrimes, Says Commissioner Queeley

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 27, 2017 (RSCNPF): Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley is underscoring the need for internet users to be vigilant and protect themselves from becoming victims of Cybercrimes.

This warning comes on the heels of increased phishing activity in the last few days where internet users in St. Kitts and Nevis have seen an increase in attempts made by persons using duplicate “fake accounts” to capture information from individuals posing as friends, requesting that they participate in an opportunity to receive funds from a United Nations Democracy Fund. There is no such fund in existence.

These “fake account” are being made by capturing real pictures from the Facebook accounts of current users and sending request to their friends with instructions as to how to receive this funding.

Several individuals in St. Kitts and Nevis have received the request.

The Cybercrimes Department within the Police Service urges persons receiving these request not to reply and to inform their friends of the existence of these duplicate “fake accounts”. Officers in the Cybercrimes Department said, “employing vigilance online can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of online crimes,” they noted, “using only trustworthy websites for online business transactions, avoiding the use of public or shared computers for financial matters, refraining from sending financial information using email, and by not responding to unsolicited messages about financial opportunities etc can reduce your risk,” and added, ” by employing good sense when online, you can protect yourself.”

Online safety tips can be found at www.facebook.com/RoyalStChristopherAndNevisPoliceForce.