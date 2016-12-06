Opening Of Oncology Unit Marks Another Accomplishment In Chronic Disease Management

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 06, 2016 (SKNIS): Today (December 6) marked another accomplishment in chronic disease management with the opening of the Oncology Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, says Minister of Health, Honourable Eugene Hamilton.

The minister stated that the success of the unit is not only dependent on a competent staff and an adequate core budget, but also on partnerships with organizations whose cause it is to prevent cancer and to support affected persons.

“So, on this note I wish to recognize the support of all the cancer support groups that I am aware including The Reach for Recovery, Essence of Hope, Pink Lily, Breast Cancer Support Foundation and the most recent A Time 4Us Foundation,” said the minister.

Minister Hamilton said that US$ 60,000 has already been raised to assist with the oncology unit and the A Time for 4Us Foundation has offered to raise more if it is needed.

The minister said that cancer prevention and treatment entail “self-reliance, teamwork and adequate resources.”

“I know that too. That is why I put myself on the programme for helping to bring attention to and raise funds for such programmes,” he said.

Minister Hamilton said that thankfully on October 18 of this year, the accountant general advised that another US $50,000 donation towards cancer treatment from a donor in the United Kingdom was received. He thanked them for their contribution.

Cancer patients residing in the Federation who once had to travel overseas to receive treatment will now have access to an affordable alternative. All types of cancer can be treated at the unit.

The unit will be fully staffed with an Oncologist, Oncology Specialist Nurses and Oncology Pharmacist. The Unit will be opened daily to treat patients and there will be a weekly Oncology Clinic at the Out Patient Department at JNF General Hospital.