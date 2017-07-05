Photo: SKN Restaurant Week’s yam competitors Joel Huggins, Larry Monrose and Kachiana Robin.

OTI executive chef wins best yam entrée for Restaurant Week 2017

SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Larry Monrose, executive chef at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI), emerged the winner of this year’s St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week Challenge with his Yam-Crusted Mahi Mahi, served with Yam Dumplings topped with a Yam Butter Sauce.

The third St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week comes alive July 19-30 and is a time when participating restaurants across the federation will offer special menus with exquisite selected dishes, fixed price dinner menus and lunch time specials at reduced prices.

Monrose competed against Joel Huggins, head chef at Vibes Beach Bar, who walked away with the second place winning and Kachiana Robin, assistant chef at the Timothy Beach Hotel, who placed third.

The executive chef thanked the Almighty God for making the event possible, as well as team OTI, who he described as his biggest supporters.

“I get my daily inspiration from my wonderful team members and my complement of staff; this competition has really been a wonderful experience for me,” said Monrose, while adding that the time given for the challenge – one and half hours – flew by fast, but he was able to emerge the winner. “I want to urge the ministry to continue doing these sort of programmes and definitely you will have the support from OTI because that is what we are all about – just try[ing] to promote sustainability. We need everybody in St. Kitts and Nevis to come on board the sustainability train.”

Huggins expressed his delight in joining this year’s challenge and explained why he decided to participate.

“I normally have a passion for cooking… so when I heard about the yam challenge I had to take part,” he said. “It was a pleasure working with the other two competitors and I am looking forward to next year.” He extended thanks to everyone for supporting the event and wished them well, as he encouraged them to take part in Restaurant Week 2017.

Kachiana Robin noted that the experience was indeed a great one and it helped her to be more motivated and build her confidence in the kitchen as she works to introduce new cuisines.

In addition to the entrée, Daron DeCosta and Mytrice Sedan presented their award-winning yam beverage (Yam Delight) and yam dessert (No-Bake Yam Bars).

Carlene Henry-Morton, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, congratulated all of the participants and thanked all who played an integral role in making sure that the event was a success.

“I think it was a keenly contested cook-off and I think that the results would show that and as Mr. Monrose said, this is something that the Ministry of Tourism intends to continue working on and building,” said the permanent secretary, adding that it would be an inspiration for all, especially students.

In June 2015, Maureen Stapleton, who is known for her creative use of breadfruit, won with her signature Breadfruit Chowder and Breadfruit Rolls. She was named winner of the St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week Breadfruit Challenge and her dish was featured on the menu of every participating restaurant. Pumpkin was the chosen vegetable for 2016, which saw Sheila Harris winning the challenge with her signature dish, Stewed Pumpkin with Chicken.