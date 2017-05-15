Owners Of Illegally Tinted Vehicles Face $5,000 Fine

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2017 (SKNIS): Traffic authorities are expected to be more vigilant in enforcing national laws regarding the tinting of vehicles in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The legally accepted percentage of tint on vehicles is 35 percent. However, various vehicles can be seen on the road with a darker tint. Only security or emergency vehicles or those otherwise authorized by the relevant authority are allowed to have a higher tint percentage.

Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Ian Queeley, said this will be addressed, as officers have observed an increasing trend where darkly tinted vehicles are used when committing crimes. Some of the vehicles used were rentals and the law currently prohibits any tinting of public service vehicles.

“We met with the rental companies, the managers/owners on St. Kitts and Nevis,” Mr. Queeley said, noting that this was the chief topic. “We gave them a deadline to remove tints and those that came factory tinted were given an extension.”

The deadline was January 2017.

Commissioner Queeley said that owners of illegally tinted vehicles will be taken to court. If convicted, the maximum penalty is a fine of EC$5,000.