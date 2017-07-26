Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour debut slated for Nov. 1

From Park Hyatt St. Kitts public relations

ST. KITTS – Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has announced the opening of the island’s first luxury beach resort and the first Park Hyatt hotel in the Caribbean region, scheduled to debut Nov. 1. The 126-room resort spans the secluded beach of Banana Bay at the foot of the island’s lush rolling hills. This exciting new resort enables guests to discover this idyllic island in the West Indies through sophisticated design, art, culinary experiences and immersive excursions. Home to three signature restaurants, a destination resort spa and wellness center, and indoor and outdoor event spaces, the resort launches the unparalleled and unique Park Hyatt experience to the Caribbean.

All 78 rooms and 48 suites overlook the golden sandy beach of Banana Bay. Sustainably designed with local materials and unique water features throughout, Park Hyatt St. Kitts echoes the island’s rich heritage and culture, and seamlessly intertwines contemporary architecture and colonial design. Each room’s chic décor showcases views of the Caribbean Sea and the islands beyond, with luxurious touches such as private balconies and terraces, local artwork, rain-showers and deep soaking tubs. Premium suites feature private rooftop swimming pools and sundecks. The three-bedroom Presidential Villa is the ultimate indulgence for discerning guests, equipped with a private infinity pool, wellness area, personal butler and private chef.

“We are honoured to be so warmly welcomed into the St. Kitts and Nevis community and are strongly committed to being a key partner in the growth of this exciting destination,” says Julian Moore, general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts. “We are delighted to introduce our guests to the unique Park Hyatt experience with a unique island element embracing the vibrant culture, history and people that define the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The resort showcases exceptional local and international cuisine through three distinct dining experiences. The Great House, reflective of a grand colonial home, offering all-day dining, a Rum Bar, herb garden, chef’s table, and a conservatory serving plantation afternoon tea. The Fisherman’s Village will serve ocean-to-table lunch and dinner perched on the water. Its design echoes the huts and berths that once lined the coastline of St. Kitts. The Stone Barn provides an adult-only intimate dining experience with ‘food from the hearth’ and an extensive wine list.

An enclave of nurturing and sophisticated wellness, The Sugar Mill Spa & Sanctuary is home to nine treatment rooms, destination inspired therapies, and a 1,750-square-foot, 24-hour fitness club. A luxury destination unto itself, treatments incorporate local herbs, and the shadow of the resort’s Sugar Mill provides a tranquil location for daily yoga and meditation. With dramatic views of neighboring Nevis, the resort provides non-motorized water activities, including snorkeling, paddleboards and kayaks. The lagoon pool is dedicated for family enjoyment, and for adults only there is also the rampart pool.

To aid guests’ understanding and immersion onto this unique location, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour has developed a series of enriching “journeys” that will introduce guests to the history, culture and people of the federation, which until 2005 still had sugar production as its dominant industry. True to the Park Hyatt brand’s commitment to bring rare and intimate experiences to travelers, each immersive journey itinerary will be curated to feature local activities and interactions with interesting personalities. From walks with an island historian and rainforest excursions, to visiting a UNESCO fortress elemental in Caribbean history. For the resort’s youngest guests, The Island Fort by Camp Hyatt will offer educational activities offering an introduction to the culture of St. Kitts & Nevis.

Events on St. Kitts were traditionally held in private homes, and in this spirit the resort has developed The Reception Hall–featuring five private event spaces, an outdoor terrace and two event lawns providing the perfect setting for incentive groups and destination weddings.

For more information and reservations, visit stkitts.park.hyatt.com or call (869) 468-1234.