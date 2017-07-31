Photos

1: Start of the health walk. Puddles of water on the ground were as a result of early morning showers that did not deter the walkers.

2: Walkers on Bay Road in Basseterre’s Central Business District

3: Walking up towards Wilkin Street

4: Brief stop-over at Mattingley Hill

5: Walking on the Island Main Road towards the finish point

6: Top three finishers pose for a picture with Prime Minister Harris. From left: David Webster No. 3, Harris, Adned Patrick No. 1, and Lorenzo Rogers No. 2.

PLP’s national political leader says party growing as a national party

From PLP PR Media Inc.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the national political leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), which is one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity administration, says that the large turnout for the Saturday July 29 PLP/PM’s Health Walk was indicative of the fact that PLP is growing as a national party.

According to the prime minister, the growth and strengthening of the Peoples Labour Party augurs well for Team Unity as a whole.

PLP National Chairman Warren Thompson said: “Our PLP will be a more formidable proponent and advocate of Team Unity in all constituencies. Its strength will redound to the benefit of all candidates on the Team Unity slate.”

Speaking to the media on the lawns of the lower West Farm Project in Constituency Number Three (West Basseterre) at the end of the latest PLP/PM’s Health Walk that began at 5:40 a.m. outside the Basseterre Fire Station in Constituency Number One (East Basseterre), Harris praised the young and energetic crowd that participated.

“This has been an excellent showing and with the turnout demonstrating that the PLP is growing as a national party, it is a testimony to people’s support through their desire to become a member of the party,” Harris said. “The fact that people will get up and be ready by 5 a.m. to participate in this event is no mean achievement and the gathering is essentially a relatively young and energetic crowd ready to go.”

This was the second health walk in its 10-year history that was held outside its traditional setting in Constituency Number Seven, which is represented in parliament by Harris. The walk started at the Basseterre Fire Station in Constituency Number One, traversed Constituency Number Two and ended up on the lawns of the lower West Farm Project in Constituency Number Three (West Basseterre).

Harris was joined by members of the PLP national executive team, including Chairman Warren Thompson; the deputy political leader, the Hon. Sen. Akilah Byron-Nisbett; and National Secretary’s Myrtilla Williams.

Other members who came along were from the PLP’s national executive and the PLP’s general membership for the latest edition of the Health Walk. Also joining them were the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd, area parliamentary representative for Constituency Number One; and His Excellency, Ambassador Sydney Osborne.

After prayers by Glenville Mills, the PLP branch chairman for Constituency Number Five, the highly energised and enthusiastic walkers departed the Basseterre Fire Station along Pond Road going in the westerly direction; they then turned south and entered the West Independence Street and, on to the Bay Road, again headed in a westerly direction.

After the war memorial, they went up on Wilkin Street and turning northward, walking through the village area they joined Cayon Street and walked westward on to the Island Main Road. After a brief stop at Matingley Hill, they ended up on the lawns of the lower West Farm Project in Constituency Number Three.

While everyone who took part in the walk made it to the end, the first three top finishers were Adned Patrick of Tabernacle Village, Lorenzo Rogers of Old Road and David Webster, also of Old Road, in that order. People from all of the constituencies took part in the walk.

Harris said that the large turnout, which was not daunted by the early morning showers, was a massive show of support and solidarity with the Peoples Labour Party and, in particular, with the party’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles.

Harris – who serves as CARICOM’s lead spokesperson on human resources, health and HIV matters – observed that there were four basic components to the reduction in the noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), one element that was the one the PLP has been emphasising on increased physical activity.

“We demonstrated once again today by this exercise that this is an activity in which people of all abilities can get involved in,” Harris said. “It is an activity that people can do by themselves, as well as part of a larger group, and today we had one of the largest group participating. It was really a fun activity and, at the end of it, again we brought the discipline of a healthy diet, which is the second component which we have been advised that is important with respect to healthier living and healthier standards that could lead to an enhancement of one’s well-being and one’s sense of wellness.”

The other two components were a reduction in the use of alcohol and a reduction in the use of tobacco. Harris observed that during the course of the day on Saturday, they encouraged people to abstain from imbibing alcohol or using any tobacco related products.

“While we have been doing this once per month, it is demonstrative of what we are attempting to achieve and we want to encourage people not only to show solidarity once a month, but in their own ways to increase their own level of physical activity,” stated Harris.

In his conclusion, he advised that engaging in a physical activity “could be as simple as walking to work; it could be as simple as taking a walk to the venue at which you would have lunch. Anything that increases physical activity would have over time an appreciable beneficial impact upon one’s health and wellness.”