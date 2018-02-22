PM congratulates St. Lucia on its 39th anniversary of independence

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris has extended congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of St. Lucia as that country observes its 39th anniversary of independence today, Feb. 21.

In a letter to the Prime Minister of St. Lucia the Hon. Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister Harris said “I wish on behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to extend heartfelt congratulations to you and the wonderful people of Saint Lucia, as you celebrate 39 years of nationhood!”

The theme selected to observe St. Lucia’s anniversary celebration is “I am Saint Lucia,” and according to Harris this “speaks to the strong sense of identity introspection, and the responsibility of every Saint Lucian in the quest to advance your national development agenda.”

Prime Minister Harris’ letter continued “Thirty-nine years of independence is indeed a significant milestone, which should serve to strengthen your individual and collective resolve to build on your achievements and advance your development trajectory, and by extension, the further development of our region.”

Harris ended by expressing his best wishes to Chastanet, “and continued success of the government and people of Saint Lucia, as you grow from strength to strength.”

St. Lucia became an independent state and a member of the Commonwealth of Nations on Feb. 22, 1979.