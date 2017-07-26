PM continues to promote healthy lifestyles with his monthly health walks

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, continues to use his monthly health walks to inspire even more citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to take control of their health and well-being.

What started as a Constituency Number Seven affair some 10 years ago has expanded to include other communities across St. Kitts, with the most recent event seeing walkers traveling from the St. Peter’s Community Centre in Constituency Number Eight to the last roundabout in Frigate Bay.

Harris recently said their aim is to attract more people to come and to be part of this engagement. “[It] redounds to their own well-being and wellness, and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have been getting not only from my constituency, but from other constituencies as well. Our Team Unity government has a vested interest in the overall security of our federation, and not just in our national security. Our nation’s health security is of paramount importance since without good health and wellness, we would have nothing of value. As such, I want to encourage our residents and citizens to pay greater attention to their health and wellness,” Harris said during a press conference in May.

Harris, who serves as CARICOM’s lead head on human resources, health and HIV/AIDS, further stressed that “with health, it is better to ensure that we remain fit for purpose than to deal with the cost of paying for and the difficulty of curative health.”

The next health walk will be staged Saturday, July 29, and will see participants traversing across constituencies One, Two and Three.

The prime minister’s health walk commences at the Basseterre Fire Station in East Basseterre at 5 a.m. and will take participants through Constituency Number Two via the island main road before ending at the West Farm lawn in Constituency Number Three.