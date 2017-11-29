PM Harris addresses nation today on ‘matters of national interest’

From the Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris will update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest today at 3 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

It will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook today at 3 p.m. You can also tune in to live coverage of the press conference on Sugar City (90.3) FM, WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (96.1, 95.9, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).