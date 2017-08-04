Photo: Prime Minister Harris made a special appeal for young people especially to seek careers in law enforcement.

PM Harris appeals to residents to seek careers in law enforcement

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The prime minister and minister of national security, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is appealing to people, especially young people, school leavers and the unemployed, to apply for a career in law enforcement, as there are many opportunities available in the police force.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on Aug. 2, Harris said that there is much more to being a part of the police force than is perceived.

“Being in the police force is not just about carrying a baton, it’s not just about standing at some beat; it is also about learning a diversified array of life skills that could put you in good stead for life,” said the prime minister. “But the career paths in terms of policing now are so diverse. For example, as we are building out our [closed-circuit television] CCTV Programme, we need young men with knowledge in [information and communications technology] ICT to be part of that particular programme. As we are developing our forensic department, we need young people with expertise and experience in forensics, so there is a wide range. As we are talking about building and reorganizing our traffic department, there is room even in administration.”

The minister of national security noted that locals need to seize the opportunity so as to prevent the government from looking outside of the federation

“We are making a special appeal,” he said. “Our citizens are our first priority. If enough do not come forward, we will have to go overseas to recruit people because the void in the human resource quotient at the police force cannot be left unfilled in the interest of law and order.”

Harris said that new people were added to Her Majesty’s Prison Rehabilitation Programme, and more are needed for training in the Customs and Excise Department. He welcomes and encourages people to apply for the positions and get actively involved, while making a special plea for parents to also encourage their children to apply, as opposed to being idle at home.

“For all who are starting, we have to be practical,” Harris said. “We have to be practical with life and encourage the young people to take opportunities when they come and use them as a yard stick to move to the next level. I make a special appeal to our parents to help your children abstain from alcohol, refrain from drugs and definitely say no to guns and ammunition.”