PM harris calls for unity among citizens in 2016 independence day message

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2016 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is urging “every citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis to make our country glorious and proud, by working together in unity, to achieve a greater good.”

The Prime Minister shared these words during his Independence Day address (September 19, 2016) referencing the national heroes who put “Country Above Self.”

“Every man, woman and child, from the highest to the lowest, from every walk of life, I ask you to be courageous, to step outside of your comfort zone, to seek new challenges and be brave enough to take the difficult path, if that is what our nation requires,” said the Prime Minister. “This means making decisions that are difficult and not shirking from the responsibility of doing so.”

The Prime Minister shared the same sentiments as Greek philosopher Plato who said, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark: the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”

“Those who saw the light, championed the fight out of the darkness of slavery into emancipation,” said the Prime Minister. “Colonialism could not dent the resolve of a free people to take their destiny into their own hands and to mould the country to their liking.”

Prime Minister Harris said that over the past 33 years, “through hard work, creativity and patriotism we have proved ourselves worthy of the high expectations and ideals of an independent nation.”

He added that in the next 33 years, “we must pursue the prosperity of our nation, enhance its sustainability index, and improve on the resilience of our people.”

“I want to remind us that we are a nation under God,” said the Prime Minister. “Let us invite Him into our hearts and our minds. I pray that my Cabinet may be a worthy instrument to advance the nation. So, let us move forward together ‘Promoting Prosperity through Sustainability and National Unity’.”