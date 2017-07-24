PM Harris congratulates Bermuda’s new premier

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, extends sincere congratulations to Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and its leader, the Hon. David Burt.

The new premier was sworn in on July 19, a day after the PLP won 24 out of the 36 House of Assembly seats and 20,059 (58.89 percent) votes in Tuesday’s general election contest against the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) Party.

On Nov. 9, 2016, Burt was officially appointed Opposition Leader, replacing former PLP leader the Hon. Marc Bean, who retired from politics.

“On behalf of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I heartily congratulate David Burt and his PLP colleagues for attaining the highest number of votes ever secured by a political party under Bermuda’s 36 single-seat constituency system, which has been in place since 2003,” Harris said last week.

“The impressive win underscores not only the overwhelming success of the PLP’s intensive, hands-on voter-mobilization efforts, but also the inclusiveness and effectiveness of its message focusing on reducing racial tension and promoting an economy that benefits all Bermudians,” he said. “This call to unity in advancing progress resonates with the majority of the electorate and also with us, your friends and partners in St. Kitts and Nevis, who recognize, as you do, that working together brings out the best in – and achieves the best results for – everyone.”

Burt, 38, is the youngest person to serve as Bermuda’s premier. He has a daughter, Nia, 2, and a son, Ed, 1, with his wife, Kristin.