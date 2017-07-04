PM Harris congratulates Canada, USA on independence celebrations

Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, has extended his personal congratulations and that of the government’s and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the government and people of Canada on its National Day celebration and to the United States of America (USA) in recognition of its Independence Day.

On July 1, 1867, the British North Americas Act created the Dominion of Canada as a federation of four provinces; an event known as the Confederation of Canada. The four original provinces were created from the former British colonies of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Province of Canada, which were divided into the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. The date was also officially known as Canada Day from 1983 onward.

In his congratulatory letter to Canadian Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Harris said Canada and St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy a special relationship, characterized by partnership, friendship and goodwill that has been built on a solid foundation of shared history, geography, trade, investment and migration.

The prime minister said, “On this auspicious occasion, therefore, St. Kitts and Nevis would like to express its appreciation of the longstanding relationship that has existed between our two countries and for the significant and constructive role that Canada has played and continues to play in its development. I wish your country and its people every success and prosperity in the future and look forward to strengthening the personal and professional ties that we deeply value.”

In congratulating United States President Donald Trump on his country’s attainment of 241 years of independence today, July 4, Harris noted that “This day marks the freedom of your nation from the holds of colonialism – a common historical peculiarity our nations both share. As such, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis greatly appreciates the strides made, obstacles overcome and superb achievements made by your country over the past two centuries.”

Harris also reflected on the history of mutual friendship shared between St. Kitts and Nevis and the USA.

“As I reflect on our relations, our nations have enjoyed a history of cooperation and mutual respect, which has translated into vibrant commercial links, people to people contact, cultural exchanges, and American aid to the [federation,” he stated, noting that this partnership has withstood the test of time and continues to be strengthened.

Harris continued by saying, “The United States of America has always been a source of strength and support to the nations of the Western Hemisphere , and a beacon of light and hope to the entire world. As a promoter of peace and democracy, we continue to support the United States in its valiant efforts in championing these principles globally.”

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence. From 1776 to the present day, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings.