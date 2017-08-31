PM Harris congratulates Trinidad and Tobago on 55th independence anniversary

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister, the Honourable Timothy Harris, has expressed heartiest congratulations to Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Keith Rowley, his government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of the twin-island republic’s 55th anniversary of independence.

Trinidad and Tobago gained independence from Britain on Aug. 31, 1952.

Prime Minister Harris’ congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Rowley reads:

“Fifty-five years of nationhood is indeed a significant milestone, which causes one to reflect on the many accomplishments of Trinidad and Tobago in the fields of industry, commerce, sports, arts and culture in which your country has distinguished itself as a leader worthy of emulation by small states within the Caribbean Community.

We live and serve in an era filled with challenges that confront us from every angle of the development spectrum. Success depends largely on our response to these challenges. I am confident that with your leadership, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to grow from strength to strength thereby elevating your people, and by extension, the wider region.

May God continue to bless you and the good people of Trinidad and Tobago as you endeavor to meet your development objectives.”