Pm Harris Encourages Youth To Lead Positive Lives

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2016 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, specifically addressed young people when he encouraged them to honour their forebears by making positive choices in life, during his Independence 33 address, September 19, 2016.

“I call upon you to not insult the pain, the daily torment and abject misery of our enslaved forefathers by using the freedom they never had, to make the wrong choices,” Prime Minister Harris said. “Can you not hear the screams of pain, echoing across the winds? Not through their beatings, but because we turn on each other to rob, to kill and to seek revenge for slights we deem to be more important than the value of human life itself.”

The Prime Minister called upon the youth to choose dignity and life rather than living violent lives that can lead to death. Leading positive lives, he said, would assist in the continued development of the Federation.

“We should craft the future like an artist who has a vision in his mind of what he wants to create,” he said. “Artists will add colour, shape, form; in the same way, this is how you should build your character, define your future, and consequently shape the future and legacy of this nation.”

All residents were encouraged to work toward the common good and stimulate advancement.

“It behooves all of us, as we seek to build a prosperous and stable nation, to ask ourselves the question: are we enablers or blockers?” Prime Minister Harris asked. “Do we make things happen, energise progress or do we take the path of laziness and mischief, submitting the common good of our country to the whims of our egos.”

The theme for this year’s Independence celebrations was “Promoting Prosperity through Sustainability and National Unity,” and as such the Prime Minister encouraged nationals to incorporate the Federation’s motto into their future activities for the good of all.

“On Friday last, we honoured our Five National Heroes and recalled how they had put “Country Above Self,” he said. “I want to urge every citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis to make our country glorious and proud, by working together in unity to achieve a greater good.”