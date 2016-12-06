PM Harris Gives Clarion Call For Nationals To Contribute To Nation Building

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 06, 2016 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended nationals who went abroad to upgrade their skills and returned to contribute to national development, while encouraging others to do likewise.

He said this at the opening of the new Oncology Unit at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital today (December 06).

“Despite all of the challenges, despite all of the difficulties, this is my land, and whether it be east or west, the land that I love the best hearkens me to service at home,” Prime Minister Harris said. “It is not just the politicians who must say that, the doctors must say that, the nurses must say that, the teachers must say that, the security officials must say that, indeed every citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis needs to feel motivated at some point in their lives. This is my land!”

Prime Minister Harris noted that nationalism should over-ride all other factors.

“How much are we prepared to give to the task of nation-building?” he asked. “Not withstanding our political beliefs, and our own ambitions, how much are we prepared to give? And each of us individually must ask that question. How much are we prepared to give to advance our country? The country needs all of us – the pathologists, those involved in nephrology, those involved in surgery, those involved in all the specialist areas.”

The leader of the Federation noted that attractions overseas would often include being able to climb the ranks of one’s professional field and be recognized internationally.

“So to all those who have come back, particularly those who have been trained here, our nurses who have been trained and who have stayed on, on behalf of the entire country, I say thank you,” Prime Minister Harris said. “To the doctors who have determined to come back, I say thank you.

To the administrative staff who have agreed to stay on, I say thank you. And to those of you who are over-age and determined that there is a deficiency and a dearth in the provision of services and support, and you determined to come back, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The leader of the federation emphasized that it is not monetary gain which will be the incentive for returning to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The country needs its resources, and the country will not at all times be able to appeal on the basis of monetary reward and that is why it has to come from something else and it all must come again from the admonitions and instructions of the Bible – “the greatest of these is love.”