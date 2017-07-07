PM Harris has one-on-one meetings planned for Saturday

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Residents of Constituency Seven, particularly those residing in Molineux and the surrounding communities, will once again have an opportunity to express their views and concerns directly to the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, this weekend.

Harris, who is the parliamentary representative for Constituency Seven (Belle Vue to Ottley’s), will host one-on-one consultations with residents on from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School. All are invited to come out and have their concerns addressed by their parliamentary representative.

Harris, speaking with the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister at his last one-on-one consultations at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle, said “It has always been for me a very productive exercise to engage close-up, face to face with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Topics addressed during these one-on-one consultations range from very private matters to matters pertaining to housing, scholarship opportunities and requests for lands. Scores of residents also use the face-to-face meetings with Harris to express their feelings about the work of his Team Unity administration.

The one-on-one consultations is just one forum by which the prime minister engages directly with citizens and residents of Constituency Seven and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis. Harris hosts regular town hall-styled meetings, organizes and participates in monthly health walks throughout the length of Constituency Seven and often makes house visits during his constituency walkthrough events.