Pm Harris’ Hope For 2017 Is One Of Growth And Resilience For St. Kitts And Nevis

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 04, 2017 (SKNIS): During his address to mark the start of 2017 on Sunday, January 01, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that his wish for the New Year as it relates to St. Kitts and Nevis is for it to be one of growth and resilience.

“Growth and resilience are not ends in themselves but are critical to our socio-economic security, the provision of high paying jobs and new opportunities for our young people, in particular,” said Dr. Harris, while extending a successful year to everyone.

Prime Minister Harris assured citizens and residents that the government will give its unwavering support in 2017.

“In 2017, your government will work steadfastly for you. We encourage our people to work smartly to seize opportunities and empower themselves,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Working together constructively and in unity, we will accomplish much and build on the foundation laid over the past 23 months of our Administration to make our country better and fairer for all.”

Citizens and residents were encouraged to work closely with the government to build a more resilient St. Kitts and Nevis, as this would redound to greater successes in economic and social development.

“As we attempt to shape the society of which we can all be proud, we encourage others to work with us to make St Kitts and Nevis strong, united and harmonious,” he said, while noting that “Cabinet has reached out to our religious leaders to play a stronger role in building a society sturdy in its faith, sure of its moral imperatives and unabashed in terms of the pre-eminence of God in national life. When people work together, they live better together. Let the bonds of enduring friendship and collaboration become the glue that holds our society together because we know where there is cohesion, there is progress.”

He encouraged everyone, in particular Christian leadership, to play an active role in bringing the people together, inspiring community spirit and engendering a keener sense of holistic well-being.